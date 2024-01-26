Sorenson Commits to CCC Softball in Kansas

Carbon High senior Kylan Sorenson has committed to play softball with Colby Community College in Kansas.

“Kylan is someone that just loves competition,” said Carbon High softball coach Kirt Nunley. “She is a competitor. That shows with her being a three-sport athlete. She just loves sports. I believe with her playing those three sports, it will help her at the next level playing softball.”

Nunley continued, “What I like about Kylan the most is her leadership. She leads in a way a leader should: By example.She doesn’t get on her teammates when they make mistake, she boosts them up, tells them go get the next one. I love that. I believe that is one of many reasons her teammates enjoy playing with her.”

Nunley said that Sorenson never complains about being taken out of the game when she pitches. He credited her as a true teammate that understands that the team comes first before individual recognition.

“Kylan is just an overall joy to coach,” Nunley concluded. “Such a great player, but overall, just an excellent individual and student. I am excited to see what Kylan will do this season on the softball field, but also excited to see how she does at the next level in Kansas.”