Secret Samaritan Continues Through Holidays

The giving continues this holiday season as the Secret Samaritan program once again blessed a member of the community. This go around, AmyLyn Christensen was recognized and, per the nomination, she is well-deserving as she floods her home with love.

Christensen has raised all four of her children in their home and she is now putting two of them through college, continuing to sacrifice for their growth and never complaining. She has had some struggles lately, beginning with the loss of her brother while he was driving truck.

The family was unable to purchase a headstone for her brother and efforts were made by Christensen’s mother to sell crocheted items at a Christmas festival in Emery County to raise money for the headstone. However, on the morning of the festival, her mother fell and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Christensen and her sister stepped in and took the creations, along with donated items, to the fair and were able to raise a good starting fund for the headstone. Christensen then sat by her mother’s side until she took her last breath. It has been a struggle for her as she mourned her brother and then lost her mother.

“I nominate Amy because, with all of these expenses and normal life activities aside, I know for a fact that she’s opting out of Christmas this year,” the nomination read.

The program chose Christensen and gifted her with $1,000 in Walmart gift cards.

Do you know of someone who could use help? If so, please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501