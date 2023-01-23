Secret Samaritan Kicks Off 2023

By Taren Powell

The Secret Samaritan Charity Program has been busy this new year and surprised its first 2023 recipient earlier this month. The Cordova family received $1,000 in gift cards as well as $1,000 to go toward new tires on their vehicle.

Tiffany Cordova explained that the last few years have been filled with one trial after another for her and her family. After relocating to Price to help support her family, they experienced the tragic loss of her younger brother with Down Syndrome. He passed away from COVID complications after spending time in the ICU.

Just a few short months after losing their beloved brother, Tiffany’s mother, Carolyn Cordova, was diagnosed with skin cancer and had to undergo surgery to get it removed. And just recently, Tiffany was told she needed to have surgery to treat her medical issues. On top of all of this, one of their vehicles was stolen and never recovered. This has left them with just one vehicle for their family.

Tiffany and Carolyn met with the Secret Samaritan representatives to receive their donations and expressed their gratitude to the program. It is a way for them to get back on their feet after dealing with so much loss and pain.

If you or someone you know could use some help this new year, please send an application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501