SEUHD Appoints Human Resources Officer

During the quarterly Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Board meeting, Health Officer Brady Bradford took the time to introduce the department’s new Human Resources Officer, Eric Anderson.

For some time now, there has been a great amount of discussion between SEUHD employees, the board and the community on the need for a human resources presence within the department. Following a formal investigation into policies and procedures at the health department, a human resources officer was suggested.

Anderson has been selected to be the Human Resources Officer and Leadership Development Coordinator. Anderson has 31 years of military service under his belt and is a retired member of the Command Senior Enlisted Leaders for the Utah Army and Air National Guard.

He has 12 years of senior-level talent management experience and has had successive levels of leadership from six to 7,500 personnel. Anderson also has extensive experience dealing with complex personnel conflicts, resolution, investigations and negative climates. He totals 11 years of human resources experience at mid-level, which was 125 employees.

Anderson plans to bring in new approaches to solving internal issues, refined decision-making processes and better conflict resolution methods. In terms of an action plan, the health department has already defined a vision, assessed the current state, developed a change strategy and built a change team.

Up next for the action plan is to communicate and engage stakeholders, implement and monitor progress, provide resources and support, evaluate and learn, while institutionalizing change.

Anderson then presented the board with leadership goals and objectives. They included providing a deliberate approach to educating staff in effective leadership processes, setting expectations for all leaders, building dynamic teams and more. In phase one of the leadership development plan, a basic leadership course will be presented. Bradford explained that the course will be presented in phases to allow all to engage.

Anderson completed his presentation by stating that training development has been his life’s passion and that he is very excited for the future.

“We want to recognize the lifelong commitment a lot of people are making to the health department,” Anderson concluded.