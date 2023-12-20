Showdown at the Aquatic Center

On Tuesday afternoon, Carbon and Uintah traveled to Castle Dale to face off at the Emery County Aquatic Center. In the end, Uintah took the boys’ competition with 347 points, followed by Emery with 249 and Carbon with 144. For the girls, the Lady Dinos earned the top prize with a score of 315. Emery was close behind with 276 points and Uintah ended in third with 130.

In the relays, Carbon and Emery had some intense battles. The closest margin of victory was in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay. Carbon came out on top with a time of 2:12.71, only beating Emery by .02 seconds. Emery bounced back and topped Carbon in the girls’ 200-yard free with a time of 1:56.67, taking home the number one spot. Lastly, in the girls’ 400-yard free relay, Carbon dug down deep and found the win with a time of 4:18.00, with Emery coming in second with a time of 5:07.01.

Starting with the individual races for the boys, Carbon’s Cameron Jones received a first-place finish in the exhausting 500-yard free with a time 5:52.19. Logan Kranendonk placed second behind Jones with a 6:06.21 time. He also placed fifth in the 200-yard free (2:15.93). Leland Kepsel swam well, getting fifth in the 200-yard IM (2:38.12), while Spenser Hepworth finished sixth in the 100-yard free (59.68).

In the boys’ 50-yard free, Emery stole the show with Adam Olsen, snagging the second-place finish (24.80). Following him was Chase Huggard in third (25.33), Will Stilson in fourth (25.79) and Jamison Christiansen in fifth (26.12). A couple Dinos followed the Emery squad with Cameron Jones placing sixth (26.17) and Spenser Hepworth placing seventh (26.34).

Adam Olsen would also take second place in the 100-yard free (55.32) along with Tyler Frandsen getting the fourth spot (58.89). Frandsen then placed fourth in the 100-yard back (1:08.94). Parker Jensen would get a second-place finish in the 200-yard IM (2:28.12) and sixth place in the 100-yard back (1:13.04).

Trek Peterson placed number four in the 500-yard free (6:31.86) as well as third in the 100-yard breast (1:12.07). Placing behind him in the 100-yard breast was teammate Kade Larsen (1:13.78), who also snagged a third-place finish in the 200-yard free (2:09.98). Rounding out the boys, Will Stilson took third place in the 100-yard fly (1:13.68).

The girls had a handful of races where it was all Carbon and Emery. Starting with the 200-yard free, Emery’s Melody Lake swam for the win with a time of 2:18.12. Carbon’s Mia Crompton wasn’t far behind in second (2:19.76). Rachel Blackburn took third (2:25.91), Ellie Hanson finished fourth (2:26.84), Annie Johansen took fifth (2:33.48) and Lily Thayn placed sixth (2:33.84).

In the 50-yard free, the Carbon and Emery girls took nine of the top 10 positions in the event. Carbon’s Alyssa Chamberlain grabbed the number one spot with a time of 27.05. Next up was Emery’s Jessie Childs (29.54), placing a close second, along with Evie Halk (30.67) in third. Emery’s Amy Sorenson (31.01) received the fourth-place finish, Acelyn Migliori (31.60) placed fifth and Brooklyn O’Neil (32.04) took sixth in the event. Rounding out the top ten finishes were Hadley Meccariello (32.42) in eighth, Ashley Mesler (32.68) in ninth and Josie Jespersen (33.07) in tenth.

Carbon’s Ada Bradford placed number one overall in the 200-yard IM (2:43.46). She also led the charge with a number one finish in the 500-yard free with a time of 6:26.59. Teammate Ellie Hanson (6.33.45) placed second in the 500-yard free, followed by fellow Dinos Rachel Blackburn (6:33.57) and Lily Thayn (6:52.70). Emery’s Annie Johansen (7:17.78) also did well, placing sixth in the long swim.

Jennacie Jeffrey placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:47.58), following Bradford, while Kanyon Christensen placed first overall in the 100-yard fly (1:20.52).

For Emery, Melody Lake put on a show, taking first place in both the 200-yard free (2:18.12) and the 100-yard breast (1:16.18). Carley Young also did well, placing second in the 100-yard breast (1:21.65), while Purity Mason took third place in the 100-yard fly (1:23.70).

In the 100-yard back, Carbon’s Evie Halk placed number one with a time of 1:15.13 while Emery’s Illyria Mason (1:17.40) received the second-place finish. Following her was Carbon’s Kanyon Christensen (1:18.35), Emery’s Purity Mason (1:23.30) and Carbon’s Hadley Bower (1:26.96) to fill out the top five competitors in the event.

Alyssa Chamberlain placed first overall in the 100-yard free with a time of 1:00.19. Placing second was teammate Mia Crompton (1:03.59) and Jennacie Jeffrey took third (1:05.75). A couple Emery girls were right behind them as Jessie Childs took fourth (1:07.17) and Emma Grimm placed sixth (1:09.86).