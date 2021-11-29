Slow Starts Have Sunk Pirates

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Unfortunately, the Pirates have yet to be in a game due to their sluggish starts. It has taken some time for the offense to get going, which has allowed opponents to build comfortable leads.

Green River has scored a total of 17 first-quarter points through three games. The high came in the opener where Green River trailed 15-7 to Gunnison Valley after one. The Bulldogs went on to win 61-27. Luis Hernandez led the Pirates with 11 points followed by Hoyt Hunt with nine.

Then, at Wayne, the Pirates fell into a 20-4 hole after one period. Green River scored 17 in the second, but the damage had already been done. The Badgers went on to win 62-36. The leading scorer in this one was Raul Mendoza with 13 points while Hernandez scored 10 and Jordan Anderson scored nine.

It was a similar story in Tabiona. The Pirates trailed by 12 points after one quarter. They cut it to nine by halftime, but could not keep up in the second half. The Tigers beat up the Pirates 65-34. Hernandez has been good for double-digit points in each game and continued that streak with 13. Anderson added another 10 while Ryker Meadows had seven.

Green River (0-3) will look for a complete game against Millard (1-1) on the road on Tuesday.