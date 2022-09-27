Something For Everyone at Emergency Preparedness Fair

By Julie Johansen

The Ferron Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted an emergency preparedness fair on Saturday, Sept. 24. The fair took place at the Ferron Stake Center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and played host to over 150 attendees. The first 100 attendees were treated to mini first aid kits courtesy of Ferron City.

The event was family friendly and included something for everyone. Classes were taught in the cultural hall on water storage and sanitation, food storage and rotation, using food storage, building and storing 72-hour kits, micro gardening, buying and storing seeds, and medicinal plants.

In the outdoor pavilion, emergency vehicle tours were available along with lunch. Booths lined the exhibit hall from various entities, including the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, various businesses, USU Extension, the Southeastern Utah Health Department, Red Cross, and a variety of state and local agencies.

The preparedness fair committee extended appreciation to the following sponsors: Castleview Hospital, Magnuson Lumber, Desertview Community Credit Union, Jones Ace Hardware, Main Street Market, Pepsi, BK’s Stop & Shop, Castle Valley Supply, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Ferron City, Be Ready Utah, USU Extension and the Southeastern Utah Health Department.