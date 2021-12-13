Southern Trip No Problem for Lady Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Over the weekend, Emery headed south to play Pine View and Hurricane. Friday’s matchup with the Lady Panthers was not much of a test as the Spartans ran away with the game.

After a slow start, Emery more than doubled up Pine View in the last three quarters to win 47-22. Tylee Norton was on fire, shooting 5-6 for a game-high 13 points. Fellow senior Tambrie Tuttle added another 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the win. Baylee Jacobson had a rare off night from the floor, but made up for it on the defensive side, tallying five steals.

Saturday’s game was even more of a beat down. There was no slow start here as the Spartans immediately jumped all over the Tigers. They led 17-8 after one quarter and 32-17 at halftime. Emery cruised to a 61-28 win to round off the road trip.

Jacobson went back to her scoring ways with a team-high 19 points to go along with another three steals. While Tuttle was close to a double-double the night before, she was able to reach that feat on Saturday with her 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. In addition, Tatum Tanner was more involved and added 10 points (5-6 from the field) of her own.

Emery (7-2) only has home games remaining in 2021. The Spartans will start with week off with Delta (3-4) on Tuesday and then North Summit (2-3) on Thursday.