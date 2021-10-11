Spartans Are Heating Up

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

As the overall health of the team has improved over the past few weeks, so has the confidence and play of those in black and gold. The Spartans have looking good since region play began, nearly knocking off South Summit on the road and dominating Judge Memorial and Providence Hall at home. Emery had another road test on Friday against American Leadership Academy, but the Spartans were in no mood to keep it close.

The Spartans’ defense was outstanding, keeping the Eagles off the board in the first half. Jace Curtis and the offense did the rest as the running back found the end zone four times in the first two quarters. That is not a misprint; Curtis scored four times in the first half!

With a 28-point lead after the break, the Spartans kept their foot on the pedal. The defense completed its shutout while Bowen Sitterud, Koalton Curtis and Jace Magnum all scored in the second half. It was an absolute thumping by the Spartans as they took it 48-0.

Emery is getting hot at the right time and hosts a huge game on Friday night. The Spartans (5-4, 3-1) will welcome in Summit Academy (5-4, 3-1) for senior night and then the final RPI standings will be set for the playoffs. ETV will have all the action, so be sure to tune in on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports to cheer on the Spartans during their final regular season game.