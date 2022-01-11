Spartans Hold off Templars

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Breaking out of their slump, the Spartans got off to a quick start against Manti on Friday. The matchup saw Emery take a 15-7 lead after one quarter.

The Templars battled back to within two by half, tightening up the game. Emery responded in the third, just keeping Manti at bay. The late attack was nearly fatal, but the Spartans held their ground to emerge victorious 46-43.

Wade Stilson led the Spartans in a number of statical categories, including points (13), rebounds (6), assists (4) and steals (3). Fellow sophomore Luke Justice added another 12 points on the night.

As a team, Emery shot an impressive 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. They also forced 14 Templar turnovers on 12 steals.

Emery (3-9) will look to continue its momentum on the road on Wednesday in Richfield (4-8). The Spartans will then return home to face Canyon View (3-11) on Saturday at 5 p.m. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.