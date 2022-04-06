Spartans Rebound at Weekend Tournament

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After a crushing loss to Carbon on Friday, the Spartans proved the old saying true, “when you fall off a horse, get right back on.” Emery headed to the Payson Tournament on Saturday and played four games, winning three.

The Spartans jumped out against Union with four runs through three innings. They then put the game away with five in the fifth to win it 9-1. Brooklynn Ekker and Taija Olsen each went deep in the contest while Cambrie Jensen finished 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Madi Childs picked up the win, going six innings of one-run ball while striking out seven batters.

Emery then faced the hosts, the Lions. Payson took advantage of two errors in the first and scored four runs. To the Spartans’ credit, they never hung their heads and got two runs back in the bottom half off of back-to-back homers by Tylee Norton and Jensen. Emery cut the lead in half again in the second, making it 4-3.

The Lions then scored four more runs, all with two outs in the third to take a commanding lead, 8-3. In the third, Jensen continued her excellent day at the plate with an RBI triple to pull within four. Emery started a late surge and scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to come from behind and win 11-8.

Jensen finished 3-3 with a double, a triple, a homerun and four RBIs. Norton also went a perfect 2-2 while Brynlei Luke and Childs each went 2-3. Aspen Taylor picked up the win and Jensen closed it out with two-hitless innings.

The next game was extremely close against Manti. Neither team could get going offensively, making it 0-0 after four innings. The Lady Templars finally broke through with one run in the fifth, and then ran away with it in the sixth with eight runs. Emery was held to just four hits and one run in the 9-1 loss.

The Spartans needed another comeback in the nightcap. Emery scored two runs in the first before giving up three in the third and one in the fourth. Emery came back with three runs in the fifth and held on to win 5-4 over Duchesne.

Norton went 2-3 with a double, a homerun and four RBIs to lead the Spartans back. Taylor also went 2-3 with a ribbie in the contest. Childs pitched the complete seven innings and allowed four runs, all unearned, while striking out five.

Up next, Emery (11-5, 3-1) will travel to play Carbon (11-3, 2-0) on Friday, April 15. The rivalry meeting will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.