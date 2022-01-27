Spartans Run Away From the Devils

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were back on the court on Wednesday night to face Grand. It was a bumpy start for both teams, but Emery gained a slight, 24-19 lead by halftime.

The Spartans picked up the intensity after the break and began to add to their total. With 20 points in the final period, Emery put the game away by a tune of 59-39.

The Tram Electric Player of the Game was Kysen Curtis. The senior was all over the court and finished the contest with 14 points. Luke Justice led the Spartans with 16 points while Brett Rasmussen added another eight.

Emery competed hard on the boards and recorded a number of offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.

Next up, Emery (5-11, 2-2) will remain home to face Richfield (6-10, 2-2) on Friday night.