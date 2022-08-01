St. George Knocks Off Merchants

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 19U Merchants competed in the state tournament, which took place the final week in July. Helper opened the bracket with a 9-5 win over Bear River followed by a win against Stansbury in a close 8-7 matchup.

The Merchants then found themselves on the wrong side of a one-run game as they lost to Mountain Crest 5-4 on Tuesday. With one loss under its belt, there was no room for errors from Helper. The squad then took on St. George on Wednesday, where it would fall 12-0 and drop out of the bracket.

Derek Robison had a great tournament at the plate. He went 5-11 (.455) with two doubles and four RBIs. In addition, Chet Anderson led the team in batting, averaging .462 while hitting with four runs scored.

Helper’s summer season has come to a close with a 15-4 record.