Babe Ruth Teams Dazzle Crowds

July was sent off with a week filled with baseball as two Babe Ruth tournaments came to Price. Hard-fought battles and highlight-reel plays were on full display all week during the games that featured teams from throughout the southwest. Teams traveled from Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah for a chance to advance to the national tournament.

In the 8U tournament, Eastern Utah put up a good fight, but fell in the semi-finals. The eventual winner came from Southern California as Los Altos was crowned champions.

The 13U tournament was another can’t miss spectacle. The Strykers and Renegades finished 1-2 while the latter made it until Thursday. Kado Hawaii emerged out of the consolation bracket and beat Westchester (California) twice on Saturday to punch its ticket to nationals. It was a nail-biter as Westchester left the tying and winning run in scoring position in the championship game.

Food vendors attended several games while concessions and swag were sold throughout the tournament. Overall, it was a great chance for the youngsters to show off their skills and gain experience on the diamond. It was also an opportunity for many families to come to the area and enjoy the local offerings. Jill Emerson and her team put a lot of effort into the tournament, striving to make it a week to remember.