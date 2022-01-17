Stewart’s Donates For Safety of Emery School District Students

By Julie Johansen

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, antibacterial wipes have been a precious commodity that are not always available on store shelves or easy for supermarkets to obtain. Despite this, Stewart’s Marketplace received a large shipment of wipes and promptly donated them to the Emery School District.

Emery School District Maintenance Supervisor Kerry Lake received the 600 units from Stewart’s Manager Wayne Huntington on Friday. Lake expressed gratitude for the caring generosity of Stewart’s and its staff.

The wipes will be now distributed to the 150 classroom teachers and counselors in the district. It was Huntington’s desire that students entering these classrooms can wipe their desks and equipment as well as their hands in an effort to keep them all healthier.