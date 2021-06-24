Sue Ann (Cox, Ammons) Ferran

Sue Ann Ferran of Elmo, Utah, passed away at Castleview Hospital on June 14, 2021. She was loved by all who knew her. She was your friend, your mother, your grandmother. No matter who you were, you were hers. She loved all of you so much. This is fact from her endless stories of all of you.

We, her family, would like to say thank you to everyone for their love and kindness to our sweet little mother. You were there for her and made her days bright and happy.

We will be having a graveside service for her one day in July and a lunch afterwards where we can all meet and laugh and cry, and we can thank you in person. This will be posted again locally so that all who wish to come will know. She will be placed next to her husband Leo Ferran at the Camp Williams Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah.

You are welcome to call myself, Vikki Hansen, at (435)840-3664 at any time if you have any questions.

We love you for loving our mother, thank you.

Friends and family may share memories of Sue Ann and sign the online guestbook at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com