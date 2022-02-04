Sydney Orth Leads Second-Half Comeback

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Real Salt Lake Academy (RSL) ventured its way to Price on Thursday to take on the Lady Dinos.

The Griffins took the early lead and added to it to go into the break up 23-20. Carbon came storming back in the third quarter and scored 17 points to RSL’s 13. The Lady Dinos completed the comeback in the fourth to win 52-48.

Sydney Orth led the way with 25 points (9-14, 64%). Haley Garrish added another nine points while Beverly Lancaster was perfect with her eight points and six rebounds. Janzie Jensen, as per usual, was the facilitator with seven assists. In fact, Carbon recorded 13 assists on 17 made field goals.

Carbon (11-7, 1-3) will wrap up the week in Cedar City on Saturday against Canyon View (6-10, 0-4).