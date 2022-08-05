Tax Increase Proposed by Emery School District

The Emery County School District has proposed to increase its property tax revenue. Members of the community will be able to give input on the proposed tax increase during a public hearing on Aug. 10.

According to a public notice issued by the school district, if the proposed budget is approved, the district would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 12.65% above last year’s property tax budgeted revenue, excluding eligible new growth.

On a $144,000 residence, taxes would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year. On a $144,000 business, taxes would increase from $844.42 to $945.79, which is $101.37 per year.

The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Castle Dale Elementary library, located at 195 East 600 North in Castle Dale. Members of the community are invited to attend and give their input on the proposed tax increase.

Emery County citizens can obtain more information regarding the tax increase by contacting the Emery County School District at (435) 687-9846.