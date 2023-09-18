Templars Spoil Carbon’s Homecoming *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos celebrated homecoming with a variety of activities and games last week. That included Friday’s homecoming football game against region foe Manti.

The visiting Templars put on a show in Friday’s game, setting a new school record for the most points scored in a single game. Manti put up its first touchdown in the opening minute and did not slow down, scoring 64 points in the first half. The Templars went on to win 74-0.

The Dinos had some promising plays in the game, but were unable to get on the scoreboard. Junior Deagan Richards was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game for his efforts in the matchup.

Carbon (1-5, 0-1 3A South) will be on the road this Friday as the team travels to Richfield (6-0, 1-0 3A South). The region action will get underway at 7 p.m.