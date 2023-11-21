Thanksgiving Giveaway Benefits Those in Need

This November, ETV News partnered with Magnuson Lumber and Clean Cut Roofing to give back to the community by hosting a giveaway for Thanksgiving. This involved providing Thanksgiving meals to families within Carbon and Emery counties free of cost.

Nominations were accepted Nov. 1-10, during which time community members could nominate someone in need. During this time, dozens of names were submitted, many of whom are facing health, financial or societal struggles.

With the high participation in the giveaway, ETV News, Magnuson Lumber and Clean Cut Roofing were able to offer gift cards to participating grocery stores to eight families.

“For the second year, ETV News was able to give back to the community that has supported us for many years,” said Scottie Draper, ETV News Manager. “We can’t thank our partners enough for making this Thanksgiving extra special for these eight families.”

This giveaway was a great success and we owe that to our sponsors. This giveaway would not have been possible without them. Additional sponsors included Stewart’s Marketplace, Castleview Hospital, Sutherlands, Country Lanes and Price Pediatric Dental.

We appreciate our sponsors for partnering with us to help provide dinners for families within our community. We look forward to offering this to deserving families once again next year.