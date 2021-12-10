The Grinch Visits Cottonwood Elementary for Breakfast

By Julie Johansen

The Grinch stopped by Cottonwood Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to have breakfast with students. The event was planned by librarian Mrs. Carroll and lunchroom manager Mrs. Jenkins to help promote the lunchroom program while improving literacy. Breakfast was served to 138 students at this special event. Some of the students were a little reluctant to meet the Grinch, but soon warmed up to him as they entered the room and found how fun he was.

All students can now receive free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the year. A photo booth was set up for students to get pictures with the Grinch and many fun and silly photos were taken.

Principal John Hughes expressed his appreciation for all the time and effort that went into the event and for the Grinch coming from Whoville to join them. Appreciation was also extended to the many families that came to school early on Wednesday so their students could participate in this special activity.