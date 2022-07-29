The Helper Project Awards Scholarships to Carbon High School Graduates

Press Release

Karee Hunt, who administers the Helper Project Scholarship Program, recently announced that scholarships amounting to $22,000 have been awarded to seven Carbon High School graduates who reside in Helper and its surrounding communities. Those receiving scholarships include Brittany Huff, Madsen Jensen, Stevie Ann Oman, Merlinda Molinar, Jadyn Wadley, Philip Howa and Bailey Kollar.

Over the last five years, the Helper Project has funded seventy projects centered on the revitalization and beautification of Helper, as well as those that support economic development and promote cultural connections within the city and for its citizens.

Michelle Sully, Executive Director of the Project, stated, “Two years ago, both Intermountain Healthcare and the King Family Foundation expressed their desire to participate with the Helper Project in the funding of scholarships for Helper high school graduates. Scholarships are awarded to graduates seeking degrees in vocational as well as medical-related programs. This is a clear response in our effort to foster economic development within Helper.”

Helper students in the 2022/23 graduating class can obtain additional information and scholarship applications on the Helper Project website: www.thehelperproject.net.