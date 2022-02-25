The Threequel *Photo Gallery*

For the third time this season, Carbon and Emery met on the hardwood. Both teams won on their respective courts, making Friday’s consolation contest a rare rubber match between the rivals.

The first quarter saw similar game plans as both the Dinos and Spartans spread the ball around well. Emery held a slight 12-9 lead after the first eight minutes, but that would change quickly in the second quarter. The Spartans blew the game wide open, outscoring Carbon 14-4 in the period. They would double up Carbon 26-13 by the break and never look back. The Spartans cruised onto a 55-37 victory.

Baylee Jacobson led the way with 17 points followed by Brynn Gordon with 10 and Tambrie Tuttle and Tatum Tanner with nine apiece for Emery. The Dinos’ top scorer was Sydney Orth with nine points while Haley Garrish tallied eight points and five rebounds off the bench.

#4 Emery will move onto the 5th/6th game at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Bonneville High School, where it will play #3 Grantsville. The loss signals the end of the season for the Dinos, who finished 13-10 on the year.

Photos By Dusty Butler