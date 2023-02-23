Tire Busters’ Staff Meets the Community

Tire Busters Supreme Auto Care in Price City, formerly known as Grako’s for many years, gave locals a chance to get to know the staff on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those interested were invited to a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet the staff, take advantage of featured savings and enjoy free food.

Tire Busters features a great car care experience, with experts that are certified and highly skilled. Services include, but are not limited to, free flat repairs, transmission repair and replacement, fluid inspection, free alignment checks, wheel alignments, alternator repair, battery inspection and more.

“We are here to serve you and this amazing community of Carbon County,” the car care center shared.

Tire Busters features three locations in Utah, including Payson, American Fork and the new location on Price City’s Main Street. For everything regarding car servicing, Tire Busters can be contacted at (435) 637-6100. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.