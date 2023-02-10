Triple Your Impact Through Lend a Hand

Rocky Mountain Power will match your contribution 2-for-1

Rocky Mountain Power offers a simple way for Utahns to help struggling families stay warm and safe during the winter. The company will add $2 for every dollar donated by customers to the Lend a Hand Program, which helps limited-income customers keep their homes warm and their lights on.

Lend a Hand contribution envelopes will be included for customers who receive their monthly bill by mail. Those who pay electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

The Lend a Hand program allows customers to contribute any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then added to their monthly bill. Rocky Mountain Power will also match fixed donations 2-for-1. Customers can enroll and/or request a contribution envelope by calling 1-888-221-7070.

Every contribution is forwarded directly to the Salvation Army, which confirms recipient eligibility and distributes funds to customers who qualify. Customers in need of assistance can also call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070 to receive help with payment plans or to be connected with other agencies that may be able to address their individual needs.

