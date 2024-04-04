USU Eastern Partners with Intermountain Electronics to Provide Internships

By Marcus Jensen

PRICE, Utah — Utah State University Eastern is pleased to announce a partnership with Intermountain Electronics (IE) to provide paid internship opportunities for students interested in the electrical and welding fields. The internship program is for recent high school graduates and no prior experience is required to be eligible.

“This pre-apprenticeship program is different because we’ve built it with our students in mind,” said Doug Miller, chief campus administrator at USU Eastern. “We have built it in partnership with the organization that it is going to serve. If you choose to pursue this opportunity, you get the full gamut of experience. You get a full campus experience, and you get a great job with one of the best employers that you can find within the state.”

The 90-day internship is designed for recent high school graduates, and the program is hoping to attract applicants from Carbon, Emery, Grand, Duchesne, and Uintah counties. Students will receive at minimum $14 an hour, with opportunities for higher pay based on experience and qualifications.

Additionally, IE will cover all internship tuition, fees, housing, and a meal plan for the duration of the internship. All courses and training will be conducted on-site at Intermountain Electronics and students must have their own transportation. During the 90-day internship, students will live on the USU Eastern campus, and have access to all academic and student life resources.

Upon completion of the internship, students will earn six (6) USU credits. The program will allow participants to get the full classic college experience while also receiving on-the-job training in this high-demand industry.

“In conjunction with USU Eastern, IE provides a work environment, a training environment and an opportunity for them for real-world job experiences to refine their skills and develop their knowledge in any one of those programs,” said John Houston, chairman for Intermountain Electronics. “They get the opportunity to work with mentors that are very experienced in these different disciplines. Why not give them practical experience and teach them that skillset and let them become experts in those fields, but simultaneously provide them with an opportunity to get college credit for it.”

Founded in 1985, IE Corp stands as a trusted family-owned and operated business committed to providing reliable and efficient critical power and process infrastructure. Specializing in switchgear, pump skids, portable power, longwall controls, underground power controls, and comprehensive engineering services, IE has been a stalwart presence in the industry for decades. Deeply rooted in family values, IE prioritizes quality, innovation, and unwavering commitment to its customers. To learn more about the company, visit ie-corp.com.

Various internship dates are available, with openings in the summer, fall and spring. The summer 2024 internship will be held May 31-August 23. The fall 2024 internship will be held August 24-November 22. The Spring 2025 internship will be held January 3-April 4.

“This is very unique,” Houston said. “I don’t know if this is being done anywhere else. They get an opportunity to work one-on-one with mentors here that are very experienced in these different disciplines. We pay for the college expenses associated with this internship. We are absolutely dedicated to investing in the future of these individuals.”

Students must be admitted to Utah State University to be eligible for the internship. Applicants will be reviewed by Intermountain Electronics for final acceptance into the program. For Utah residents, there are no application fees. To apply or learn more about the internship, visit eastern.usu.edu/ie-internship.