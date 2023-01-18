USU Eastern Theater Presents “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood”

Press Release

The musical comedy “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” is being presented as a touring show by the Utah State University Eastern Theatre program, directed by Corey Ewan, associate professor of acting.

“Sherwood” is an alternative telling of the legend of Robin Hood, penned by Ken Ludwig. The show is filled with slapstick and Monty Python-style humor, romance, swordplay and archery. Overall, Sherwood promises to be 25 percent entertaining, 75 percent silly and 100 percent pure fun for the whole family.

In preparation for the tour of “Sherwood,” the cast and crew had a six-week rehearsal period, with auditions happening in early November. This is the first show back in the Geary Theatre since the production of “James and the Giant Peach.”

“It gives us a lot more room to play,” said producer Brent Innes. “This is the first time Eastern has done a tour, let alone this significant. Everyone is super jazzed to go.”

The theatre department has worked very hard to make this happen, but it would not have been possible without the support from the Price and Utah State University communities. The department would like to acknowledge and thank everyone who donated clothes for their Savers drive, everyone who attended and participated in their dinner and auction night, their donors, Chief Campus Administrator Greg Dart, Provost Larry Smith, and the CCA Interim Dean Nicholas Morrison.

Innes has loved watching the students “breathe life into [the show] and watch[ing] it come to life. It always proves to be better than we hoped.”

“Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” will make a stop in Price and be performed on Jan. 9-11 and 18-21 at 7:30 pm in the Geary Events Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of or be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sherwood-the-adventures-of-robin-hood-tickets-410896120357.

The theatre department will also make stops in Orem, UT (Utah Theatre Association, West Lake High School, Jan. 12-14), Alberta, Canada (Raymond Broadway Theatre, Jan. 26-28), Logan, UT (Utah Theatre, Jan. 30-31), and Tooele, UT.