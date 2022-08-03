USU Eastern to Host Eastern Utah Economic Summit

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern will host the 2022 Eastern Utah Economic Summit on Oct. 26-27 at USU’s campus in Price. The summit will feature Congressman John Curtis, U.S. representative from Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. The summit was formerly known as the Rural Business Summit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the summit return to USU Eastern after the success of last year’s event,” said Greg Dart, senior associate vice president for USU Eastern. “I want to thank Congressman John Curtis and his team for their support and the opportunity of hosting this event once again.”

Presenters from throughout the state of Utah and the region will be on hand to speak about topics including energy, technology, small business development and much more. Programming for the summit will focus on issues pertinent to the eastern part of Utah, ranging from the Uintah Basin to Castle County as well as Grand and San Juan Counties.

This year’s summit will include dinner and activities on the night of Oct. 26 and will conclude on Oct. 27 with a Business Pitch Competition that will include $20,000 in prize value, including $10,000 to the winner. The keynote speaker for the summit will be Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

“We hope the community, local leaders and businesses in rural communities will come and participate in both the dinner and the summit the following day,” Dart said. “At USU Eastern, we value our local communities and our business leaders and the partnerships we have grown since our humble beginnings as the College of Eastern Utah, all the way up to today.”

Those interested in registering for the summit should visit https://aggie.link/summit22. Registration for the summit is free, limited and is expected to fill up quickly. Those interested in taking part in the Business Pitch Competition should reach out to Doug Miller (doug.miller@usu.edu).