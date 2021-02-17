USUE Baseball Sweeps Dawson Community College at Home *Photo Gallery*

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1, 11-1

Dylan Sanchez was an RBI machine on Friday, driving in five on three hits to lead Utah State Eastern past the Dawson Community College Buccaneers, 11-1. Sanchez drove in runs on a single in the first, a home run in the third and a home run in the fourth.

“One of my favorite things about this team is that there are many threats to do damage at the plate,” said head coach Kirk Haney.

Utah State Eastern secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught by the Eagles was led by Ryder Peterson, Sanchez, Gabe Childs and Kaden Kunz, all driving in runs in the frame.

Parker Buys took the win for Utah State Eastern. The righty allowed six hits and one run over five innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Game 2, 11-3

Karter Pope got the win for Utah State Eastern in game two. The pitcher surrendered three runs on four hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Reed Carter threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Utah State Eastern socked one home run on the day as Ryder Peterson went deep in the fourth inning. The Eagles racked up nine hits in the game. Parker Applegate and Dylan Sanchez all managed multiple hits for Utah State Eastern. Sanchez and Applegate each managed two hits to lead the team.

Game 3, 16-9

Parker Buys led the Eagles to victory by driving in four runs, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Buys drove in runs on a single in the fifth, a double in the fifth and a single in the sixth.

Kody Nelson pitched Utah State Eastern to victory. Nelson surrendered seven runs on ten hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one. Gabe Lundbeck and Mason Nielson entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

“This game may have had one of the best innings of baseball I have see. After going down 7-0, our players came together to go off for 14 runs in one inning. Our players showed that they are never out of any game,” said Haney.

Game 4, 10-6

Utah State Eastern hit two home runs on the day. Kunz had a long ball in the sixth inning while Ryder Peterson went for the long ball in the first inning.

Eastern totaled 13 hits in game four. Dylan Sanchez, Dylan Rodriguez, Dawsen Hall and Peterson each had multiple hits for the Eagles. Sanchez went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Utah State Eastern tied things up at five. Kaden Kunz hit a solo homer.

Hayden Brock earned the win for Utah State Eastern. Brock surrendered five runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out 11. Riley Ashton threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

“This was a great team win,” said Haney. “Pitching kept us in the game and we were able to capitalize when needed at the plate. It is a very hard thing to sweep a team, and our players stayed focused through the game and were able to finish the weekend with four wins.”

The Eagles remain at home for their last preseason matchup against the Utah State University Club this Friday and Saturday at the Colosimo-Carlson field at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m each day. Spectators are welcome with strict social distancing and mask requirements.