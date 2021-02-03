USUE Conference Opener Spoiled in Home Loss to Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Easton Ralphs

In the Eagles’ first conference game of the season, the team struggled to get things going, resulting in a loss to CNCC by a score of 85-65.

One of the bright spots for the USU Eastern men’s basketball team was that of the hot shooting of Peyton Faslev, which continued as he was able to bury five three-point shots throughout the course of the game. Although the Eagles’ offense struggled, they were able to still assist on more than 50% of their made baskets.

On the defensive end, they were able to force CNCC to 18 turnovers, which allowed the Eagles to go on runs here and there, but they could never get over the hump to officially close the gap.

The Eagles look to bounce back as they take on No. 25 Snow College this Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. inside the BDAC.