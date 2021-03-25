USUE Softball Drops 4-Game Series Against #2 SLCC *Photo Gallery*

By Kenzie Dorney – USU Eastern Athletics

Game 1

The Lady Eagles suffered a tough loss against Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) in the first game of a four-game series last week. USUE lost 8-6. USU Eastern stayed in it until the end. The Lady Eagles were up 6-4 in the sixth when SLCC hit one deep, scoring four runs.

Freshman Emma Marchant took the loss for the Eagles. She allowed ten hits and eight runs over five and a third innings, walking one.

USU Eastern tallied two home runs. Sophomore Regan Bossow put one out in the second inning, while freshman Jenna Sutliff went yard in the third. The Lady Eagles racked up 10 hits in the game. Bossow, Sutliff and sophomore Shayna Alofipo each managed multiple hits for the Lady Eagles as they each collected two hits. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field and freshman Minerva Cruz had six chances in the field.

The Lady Eagles had 35 plate appearances, 30 at bats and a team average of .333.

Highlights:

“A lot of good things happened and I think we are consistently getting better. We just need to swing our bats consistently in the final innings,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Game 2

Despite an early lead, the Lady Eagles went down 10-5 in game two.

USU Eastern captured an early lead when freshman Morgan Tanner hit one out, scoring three runs. After the Bruins tied it up in the fourth, the Lady Eagles answered back with one run off a solo home run by freshman Marisa Bowman .

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke took the loss for USU Eastern, going two innings and allowing six runs on four hits and striking out two.

The Lady Eagles smacked two home runs as Tanner had a long ball in the first inning and Bowman had a solo shot in the fourth. USU Eastern collected ten hits. Bowman and freshman Minerva Cruz both had multiple hits for the Eagles. Bowman went 3-4 at the plate to lead USUE.

The Eagles had 35 plate appearances and 31 at bats with a .323 team average.

Highlights:

“We need to keep our momentum going from the first game and take care of business in the second game,” Shurtliff said.

Game 3

The Eagles fell behind early in a loss to the Bruins, 18-8, in game three.

Despite the loss, USU Eastern collected 12 hits in the high scoring affair. The Lady Eagles put up four runs in the third inning. The offense and inning was led by freshman Madie Luck, sophomore Josie Hiatt and sophomore Shayna Alofipo , who each had RBIs in the inning.

Freshman Emma Marchant got the loss for the Eagles. Marchant went 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on four hits. The Bruins hit six home runs on the day.

USU Eastern had 12 hits. Freshmen Marisa Bowman , Jenna Sutliff , Grace Jenkins and Minerva Cruz each racked up multiple hits for the Eagles. Bowman went 3-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Eagles in hits.

USUE had 38 played appearances and 30 at bats, with a .400 average.

Highlights:

“We did a good job at putting ourselves in good situations, [we] just couldn’t capitalize as well as we should have in critical times,” said Shurtliff.

Game 4

The Eagles to be tough 16-5 loss against the Bruins.

Eagles struggle to pick a bronze front on the board and had a tough time defensively containing SLCC, giving up 16 runs.

Freshman Madie Luck took the last for Utah State eastern. Luck surrendered 10 runs on 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings striking out six.

The Eagles socked one homerun on the day. Marissa Bowman went deep in the fourth inning. Utah State Eastern scattered 10 hits in the game. Freshman Jenna Sutliff , freshman Alex Deming , and sophomore Shayna Alofipo all managed multiple hits for the Eagles. Alofipo, Deming, and Sutliff left each collected two hits to lead the Eagles. The Eagles had 29 plate appearances and 26 at bats.

Highlights:

“Even as bad as we were down we put up a fight” – Coach Shurtliff

The Lady Eagles will continue Scenic West competition on the road this week as they compete against the College of Southern Nevada in a 4 game series starting Friday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

Photos by Jeff Barrett