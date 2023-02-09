Utah Photographer to be Featured by the ECHS

For the month of February, the Emery County Historical Society is turning its attention to Utah photography. The society will be learning about the career of photographer George Edward Anderson, who was born in 1860 and passed away in 1928.

The society explained that those that have photos of Emery County relatives taken between 1890 and 1920, it is likely that Anderson was the photographer. This presentation will be on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale. Come ready to learn at 6:30 p.m.