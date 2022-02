A single-vehicle accident caused a temporary power outage in South Price on Monday afternoon. Early reports indicate that a vehicle left the roadway on Highway 10 and struck a power line, resulting in the outage.

The accident was first reported just after 12 p.m. and crews stated that power is estimated to be restored at about 5:30 p.m. this evening.

No further information on the accident has been released at this time. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is released.