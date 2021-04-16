Ward Landscapes Honored by Chamber of Commerce

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) honored Ward Landscapes, LLC as one of its featured businesses for the month of April. The business was recognized during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Although a representative from Ward Landscapes was not able to present at the meeting, CCCC President Max Jones highlighted the business. Ward Landscapes, which has four major divisions within the company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021.

First, the company offers a garden center at its location in Wellington. “Our garden xenter is receiving shipments weekly and has much to offer for your yard now and your garden in a few weeks,” Ward Landscapes shared. “We offer a variety of trees, shrubs, flowers and bedding plants perfect for our climate. Mother’s Day gift cards are perfect and are available now.”

Second, the company offers property maintenance and is now accepting new contracts for weekly services, including mowing and edging. “It’s the perfect time to have your lawn aerated and begin the fertilization program for a healthy, beautiful yard,” the business shared.

Third, the company provides fencing services. Full installation packages are available for all types of fencing, including chain link, vinyl and wood.

Finally, Ward Landscapes offers complete landscape installation. “From design to install, we are with you every step of the process to complete your personalized project,” they shared. “From sprinkler systems, retaining walls, decorative curbing and beautifying natural additions, we’re here to make your dreams come true.”

Ward Landscapes is located at 695 East Main Street in Wellington. The business can be contacted by phone at (435) 637-9273.