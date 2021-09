Friday was a tough day on the diamond for the Panthers. Wayne showed its strength with not one, but two dominate performances.

The Badgers one-hit Pinnacle in the first game and took it 14-0. Game 2 was not much better as Wayne again only allowed one hit. The Panthers did muster up two runs, but Wayne plated 20.

The Panthers (3-15, 1-9) will host Telos (2-10) on Tuesday before traveling to Diamond Ranch (5-10, 2-7) on Wednesday. They will then return home on Friday to play Piute (15-0, 9-0).