Well-Sculpted Yards Awarded in Helper

With only two months left in 2021, those behind the Helper City Yard of the Month awards recognized those that were chosen for the month of October.

The Yard of the Month went to Ben and Melanie Steele, who have designed a rocky and artful creation in their yard. It was stated that the neighborhood children enjoy the rocks and such a yard is great for water conservation.

The next yard recognized is owned by Greg and DeAnn Finger, who were awarded with the Most Improved Yard. It features several carvings and the name stone is from Kansas, acting as a property marker.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.