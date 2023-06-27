Local Farmer’s Market Receives Generous Donation

Last week, the Carbon and Emery Farmer’s Market received a donation in the amount of $2,000 from the Southeast Utah Health Department. Paige Haeck represented the health department while presenting the donation to Michelle Goldsmith, a frontrunner of the market.

This year, the Carbon and Emery Farmer’s Market season will run from July 8 to Oct. 28, weather permitting. The market will be hosted on Saturday mornings, 9 a.m. to noon, at 406 South Highway 55 in Price, which is the Sutherlands parking lot.

EBT/SNAP benefits and the Senior Program will be accepted by select vendors. Those that wish to obtain more information may follow the market on Facebook or send an email to carbonandemeryfarmersm@gmail.com.