Miles to the Top

Photo courtesy of Telisse Martak

If there is one thing that the Dinos cross country team understands, it is the amount of work it takes to be on top. We are just two years removed from the boys’ state championship, and the team as a whole knows what is required.

“They’ve really put the work in this summer,” said Telisse Martak, head coach. “They’ve been running Monday through Friday since June 7. They’re really cranking out the miles.”

Out of 40 or so summer practices, the majority of the team has shown its dedication by attending 30 or more of those practices. “If they aren’t here, they are running on their own,” added Martak.

Carbon is returning nearly a full team on both the boys’ and girls’ side. Going into the season, the varsity team will consist of Ambree Jones, Beverly (Beth) Lancaster, Sophia Taylor, Ellie Hanson, Ada Bradford (soccer) and Lindsie Fausett, along with three girls battling for the final spot. Martak is thrilled with the prospects of her girls’ team.

Jones is among the top six returners in the state and Lancaster has looked good this summer. “I’ve got a state championship girls’ team on my hands,” stated Martak when taking about the potential on the team. Morgan though, has won the championship for three-straight years, and it will take a full team effort to overthrow the Lady Trojans.

Kobe Cruz, Easton Humes, Braxton Ware, Pierce Bryner, Nathan Engar, Garrett Black and Bradley Sweeney will make up the boys’ team. “They’re all running sub 19s right now. So, they will start the season in the 18s and hopefully finish in the 16s and 17s,” explained Martak. “The boys look really strong.”

Seemingly every year is a dogfight for the region title between Carbon, Emery and Richfield, and this year looks no different. “For the region title, it’s going to be a battle. Richfield is tough, Emery (the reigning state champs) didn’t lose a lot and we will be right there.”

Martak then turned her attention to state. “The state title will be the same. Add Morgan, Judge Memorial and Union. I think our region competition prepares us well for state.”

One benefit this year is that the Dinos will be able to run both the region course and state course prior to those events. “We will get to see the region and state courses before. From a coaching standpoint, it’s a good schedule.” Martak reiterated, “They’re logging the miles. I’m excited and looking forward to the season.”