Bookcliff Sales and Workwear Spotlighted by Carbon Chamber

Bookcliff Sales and Workwear was highlighted during Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon on Thursday as one of the business spotlights for April.

Bookcliff Workwear manager Marianne Shiner accepted the award before presenting the history of the business and discussing the vast products they offer to the community.

Bookcliff Sales is a three-generation, family-owned operation that has been in business over 30 years. The business was launched by brothers Rick and David Shiner in December of 1984 with a desire to fill the needs of mining and industrial businesses in southeastern Utah. Marianne explained that her father-in-law Rick’s first day as a business owner was the day of the devastating Wilberg mine disaster.

“A tough day to start, but also a good day to start,” said Shiner.

In the mid 1990s, Rick later bought out his brother’s shares, making him the sole owner of Bookcliff Sales. He then brought his wife Cathy, son Marc and daughter-in-law Marianne to the team. Later on, Marc and Marianne’s children also joined the staff.

Severing southeastern Utah over the years, Bookcliff Sales has continued to expand and grow to meet the community’s needs. In the beginning, the business primarily served mining and industrial businesses. However, nearly nine years ago, they added a workwear store the Bookcliff name.

The Shiner family quickly overgrew the store in a short eight weeks, resulting in a search for a new building. The old Sears building, right next door to Bookcliff Sales, was on the market, which now serves as the home for Bookcliff Workwear. After a lengthy remodel, they opened the workwear store in 2015, expanding the business into a full retail store carrying Carhartt, vast boot options and Camp Chef.

“Our goal has always been to be a business that sees needs and expands, grows, does whatever we need to, to supply what our customers are looking for,” said Shiner.

While many people are steered away from Bookcliff Workwear due to the “workwear” name, they also carry many everyday items, such as Levi Stauss, casual clothing and even rocking camping chairs.

“My greatest challenge is getting people past the workwear name and through the doors,” said Shiner.

Shiner also made an announcement during the luncheon of the most recent partnership between Bookcliff Sales, Price City and the Southeastern Utah Association of Governments. They have joined together to provide a mural in the near future. Kate Kilpatrick from K2 Gallery will be painting a block-wide mural on the Bookcliff Sales’ outside wall, stretching from Carbon Avenue to 1st West.

The mural will showcase the work, ethnic and religious diversity that we demonstrate in Carbon County, along with representing the hard work that has taken place in the community over the last century. The idea for the mural is to represent the old and the new as the mural will end with an eagle to symbolize Utah State University Eastern.

“It was just one more way we wanted to partner with this community and bring some artwork into our town,” said Shiner.

To find out more about what Bookcliff Sales can offer you or your business, visit them at 42 South Carbon Avenue. If you’re looking for casual clothing, workwear or camping accessories, visit Bookcliff Workwear at 74 South Carbon Avenue or their Facebook page. Don’t let the workwear name scare you away; there is a something for everyone within the store.

“We’re not just workwear,” said Shiner. “We are so much more.”