Emery County Commission Honors State Volleyball and Cross Country Champions

By Julie Johansen

The state championship volleyball team and cross country runner Camdon Larsen from Emery High were given recognition and congratulations at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The volleyball team won the 3A title after besting #2 Morgan in the state championship game. The Lady Spartans finished the season with an impressive 29-4 record overall and an 11-3 run in region play. Emery dropped only three sets in four games at the state tournament, finishing with a perfect 4-0 record.

Meanwhile, Larsen capped off his senior campaign with an individual state championship for 3A cross country. He finished the race with a time of 15:55.4, over six seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.