Maverik Opens in Green River

Maverik has expanded once again, this time opening a location in Green River. The store opened its doors for customers on Tuesday and has been bustling ever since.

The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting coincided with the store’s grand opening.

Maverik’s newest location is on the west end of Green River’s Main Street. The store offers the traditional Maverik offerings in a spacious location, with plenty of room for trucks and RVs.

In addition to traditional gas station fare, the location also features the Bonfire Grill, which offers fresh food made to order. The store is also home to Godfather’s Pizza, for those looking for a fresh slice during their travels.

“The Emery County Business Chamber wishes Maverik much success with the new store in Green River,” the chamber shared.

The Green River location is just one of the many investments Maverik is making in the local area. A Maverik Super Center is under construction in Castle Dale and plans are underway for a location in Helper.