Price City Kicks Off International Days

The 2023 Price City International Days festivities were kicked off on Thursday evening with the opening ceremonies at the Price City Peace Garden.

Following the posting of the colors by American Legion Post 3, Price City Mayor Michael Kourianos began by recognizing Price City Councilmember Layne Miller for his dedication to not only managing Culture Connection, but also for being the Chairman of International Days.

Mayor Kourianos then introduced the International Days Jr. Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year and Grand Marshal. This year’s Jr. Grand Marshall was awarded to 18-year-old Nathan Korekno, son of Jill Basso.

The 2023 Citizen of the Year was a little different than years prior with the International Days Committee choosing a group of citizens instead of just an individual. The Southeastern Utah Associations of Local Governments (SEUALG) was awarded this year’s title of Citizen of the Year for making a lasting impact on the community and its citizens in countless positive ways.

Additionally, Price City Fire Department Chief Fitzgerald Petersen was named the 2023 International Days Grand Marshal.

Jumping right into it, Zimbabwe artist Gemma Griffths hit the stage to perform music from her EP album “A Girl from Harare” for the Culture Connection crowd.

Next week’s Culture Connection will be in conjunction with the Carbon County Fair. Charley Jenkins will be performing at the Carbon County Event Center at 7 p.m.